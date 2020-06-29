Dr. Ruth Katherine Wetherford



Dr. Ruth Katherine Wetherford, daughter of the late Dr. James and the late Florence Wetherford of Pineville, died on June 20 of pancreatic cancer. She was 72. Dr. Wetherford graduated from Pineville High School and Louisiana State University and received a doctorate in psychology from the University of Houston. She was a practicing psychologist in San Francisco for almost 40 years. She is survived by her wife, Pamela Owings of San Francisco, her sister, Dr. Margaret Rissman of Madison, Wisconsin, her brother, James, and his wife Sharon Wetherford of Baton Rouge, 5 nieces and nephews and 4 grand nieces and nephews. She died embraced in the love of her family and many friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store