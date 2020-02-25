|
|
Ruth Rosa
Hardison James - Ruth Rosa Hardison James, 87, of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence.
A service celebrating her life and legacy will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Fenner Street, Alexandria, LA 71301 with Dr. James S. Hardison, Sr., Officiating. Viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the service will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m.
Ruth will be taken to the Forest Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service for the final committal rites.
Professional services are under the direction of Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301. Friends and family may leave condolences and order flowers on her tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020