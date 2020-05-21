Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Waller Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Waller Cooper Obituary
Ruth Waller Cooper

Alexandria - Ruth Waller Cooper, a well respected member of the community and educator for the Ouachita Parish School Board in Monroe, LA, entered eternal rest peacefully and surrounded by family on May 18, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA.

Funeral services for Ms. Ruth will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Second Evening Star Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA, with Reverend Phillip R. Taylor officiating. Viewing will be from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM. The service will commence promptly at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria, LA, under the direction of Miller and Hill The Funeral Directors..
Published in The Town Talk from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -