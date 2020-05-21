|
|
Ruth Waller Cooper
Alexandria - Ruth Waller Cooper, a well respected member of the community and educator for the Ouachita Parish School Board in Monroe, LA, entered eternal rest peacefully and surrounded by family on May 18, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA.
Funeral services for Ms. Ruth will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Second Evening Star Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA, with Reverend Phillip R. Taylor officiating. Viewing will be from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM. The service will commence promptly at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria, LA, under the direction of Miller and Hill The Funeral Directors..
Published in The Town Talk from May 21 to May 22, 2020