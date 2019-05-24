|
|
Ruth Ware LaBorde
Pineville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Ruth Ware Laborde will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Father Bruce Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be observed from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Jerry LaBorde, Joe Ponder, Matt Jacobs and Martin Close, III. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Myrick, Richard Carlson, Rickey LaMartiniere and Tommy Ware.
Ruth Ware Laborde, 99, of Pineville, passed from this life on Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Oaks Care Center.
On a Saturday night in late 1942, at Camp Shelby Serviceman's Club, a 1939 Jones County Junior College graduate and Farmer's Security Administration bachelorette, met a young US Army Staff Sergeant, fun-loving, Cajun French-speaking Louisiana native. As newlyweds in February 1944, they danced one last dance, to the Tennessee Waltz, before he set sail for the Pacific theater. After months of love letters and enemy fire, in 1945 she was able to be with her love again and get a real honeymoon. They bought their first car in 1946—a tan 1937 Chevy.
She spent two decades of her young adulthood as a military wife, working at various military organizations and living in various locations. Upon her husband's military retirement, they made their home in Alexandria. Gumbo, chicken fricassee, red beans and dirty rice became her go to recipes.
For 30 years she worked as the secretary for Martin L Close Wholesale, a family who was always dear to her heart.
Mrs. LaBorde was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, D. J.; her parents, Delus & Nola Ware; her grandchildren, Leah, Stacey & Gregory; her son-in-law, Steve; her sisters, Francis, Johnnie, and Jessie.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Joe), Jerry (Hope), and Jackie; her grandchildren, Angie, Ruth, Jerriann, Rachel; and great-grandchildren, Chasity, Stacey, Ethan, Makinzie, and Alex; brothers, Ben and Tom; sisters, Hettie and Jackie.
To extend online condolences to the LaBorde family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019