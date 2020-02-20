|
|
Sabra Lynn Sanders Simon
Pineville - Sabra Lynn Sanders Simon, 53, of Pineville, Louisiana peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, February 14, 2020.
A service celebrating her life and legacy will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Zion Hill Church Family, 312 Hunter Street, Pineville, LA 71360. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.
Sabra will be taken to Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana immediately following the service.
There will be a public viewing and the family will receive guest on this evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Condolences can also be left on her tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020