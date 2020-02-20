Resources
More Obituaries for Sabra Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabra Lynn Sanders Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sabra Lynn Sanders Simon Obituary
Sabra Lynn Sanders Simon

Pineville - Sabra Lynn Sanders Simon, 53, of Pineville, Louisiana peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, February 14, 2020.

A service celebrating her life and legacy will be held tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Zion Hill Church Family, 312 Hunter Street, Pineville, LA 71360. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Sabra will be taken to Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana immediately following the service.

There will be a public viewing and the family will receive guest on this evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301.

Condolences can also be left on her tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sabra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -