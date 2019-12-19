Services
Sadie Faye Keller Howard

Sadie Faye Keller Howard Obituary
Sadie Faye Keller Howard

Alexandria, LA - Sadie Faye Keller Howard



Services for Sadie Faye Keller Howard will be at 11:00a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Smyrna Seventh Day Adventist Church, 916 Richmond Avenue, Alexandria, LA. Pastor Christopher Manuel will be officiating. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Mrs. Howard, 71, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on December 15, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.

Sadie leaves to cherish her memories - her husband: Milton Howard, Sr., daughter: Marilyn Salmon, sons: Eric Lynch, Milton Howard, Jr., and Michael Howard, brother: Charles Keller, sisters: Irma Lee Legras, Veronica Mayfield, Emma J. Ary, and Helen Averhart, along with 15 grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 9:00a.am. At Smyrna Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
