|
|
Sadie Lee Veillon
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Sadie Lee Veillon at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain and Rev. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer and Son Funeral Home.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary in the chapel at 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Sadie Lee Veillon, age 81, of Alexandria passed away on July 26, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, following a brief illness.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, George Allen Veillon; parents, Eva Roy and Gilbert Soileau; sister, Elsie Harrell; brother, Lanson Soileau; a son, David Veillon; Daughter-in-Law, Denise Veillon; and one grandson, baby boy Wilt.
Sadie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She cherished her role as "GG".
She was a dedicated Catholic and an active member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. As a compassionate person, she touched many lives with her selflessness and desire to help others. Her commitment was to her Catholic faith, which she exhibited through her many religious pilgrimages across the world.
She was a graduate of Northwestern State University, where she obtained an associate degree in Business Administration. She worked and retired from the VA Medical Center in Pineville, LA, after a 30 year career.
She is survived by three daughters, Angie Mayer and husband Richard, of Garden Ridge, TX, Susan Veillon of Baton Rouge, LA, and Karen Veillon of Denham Springs, LA; two sons, Jerome Veillon, of Boyce, LA, and Paul Veillon, of Houston, TX; Ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sadie leaves behind a host of extended family and lifelong friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Veillon, Chris Veillon, Jeff Mayer, Patrick Soileau, Brian Boudreaux and Tommy Terrell.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Veillon Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 31, 2019