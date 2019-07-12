|
Sadye Lee Jones
Colfax, LA - Services for Sadye Lee Jones will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, Colfax, LA. Rev. Rube Tademy will be officiating. Interment will be in Cruikshank Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mrs. Jones, 89, of Colfax, LA, passed away on July 7, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, Colfax, LA. She served as Mother of the Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Levi and Annie Hamms, husband: Rev. Dave L. Jones, Sr. and son Alton D. Jones.
Sadye leaves to cherish her memories: Linda Washington (Charles), Hilda Jones, and Joyce Cross (John), sons: Dave Jones, Jr. (Evelyn) and Levi Jones (Lorreta), along with other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA, and on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00a.m. at Union Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019