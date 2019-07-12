Services
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadye Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadye Lee Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadye Lee Jones Obituary
Sadye Lee Jones

Colfax, LA - Services for Sadye Lee Jones will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, Colfax, LA. Rev. Rube Tademy will be officiating. Interment will be in Cruikshank Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Mrs. Jones, 89, of Colfax, LA, passed away on July 7, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, Colfax, LA. She served as Mother of the Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Levi and Annie Hamms, husband: Rev. Dave L. Jones, Sr. and son Alton D. Jones.

Sadye leaves to cherish her memories: Linda Washington (Charles), Hilda Jones, and Joyce Cross (John), sons: Dave Jones, Jr. (Evelyn) and Levi Jones (Lorreta), along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA, and on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00a.m. at Union Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now