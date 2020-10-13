Sally Will Watson Pelton



Sally Will Watson Pelton, born November 6, 1941, in Lecompte, Louisiana, and residing in Baton Rouge for a total of 46 years with 2 periods living in Michigan, died on October 4, 2020, as a result of several diseases, including cancer. Sally is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Merrell Pelton, and 2 sons, James William (Jay) Pelton and wife Marian, of Philadelphia, PA, and Christopher Watson Pelton, of Atlanta, Georgia, and 2 grandsons, Samuel Watson and William Henry Pelton; 2 brothers-in-law, Howard and Raymond (and wife Dotty). Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Alphin Augustus Watson and Sally Hudson Watson.



Sally grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lecompte High School and Louisiana Tech University with a B.S. in Home Economics. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and various student organizations. She worked with CLECO and Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy). On January 30, 1965, she married James and continued to work while James was in LSU Law School. She moved to Detroit, Michigan, when James graduated and accepted a job with Ethyl Corporation. They had their first son, Jay, there and continued to enjoy the area and James' family in Findlay, Ohio. On transferring back to Baton Rouge, they had their second son, Chris. They attended Broadmoor United Methodist Church, enjoyed many family trips and watched the boys play ball. Sally sold Doncaster clothing to many Baton Rouge women and was involved with Trianon and Magnolia Mound



James was hired by Dow Chemical in Plaquemine and after 7 years, they moved to Midland, Michigan, after the boys were in college and enjoyed friends they made in GRITS, Study Club, Investing by Degrees, and the United Way and condo committees. She also participated in condo activities. They had the opportunity to travel and meet new people. After retiring, they moved back to Baton Rouge and returned to Broadmoor United Methodist and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Sally was a member and officer of the Reviewers book club and other social clubs. Sally always kept in touch with activity on the farm and after her parent's death became the farm manager. She loved to have guests for dinner and entertain at home and at the farm. She had an enduring love for her family and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Another visitation will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr, Baton Rouge from 10:00 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 2202 Military Hwy., Pineville, Louisiana.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815, and designated to the Altar Fund.









