Sam Anthony Damico, Jr.
Pineville - Graveside services for Sam Anthony Damico, Jr. will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park with Rev. Chad Partain officiating and under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Sam Damico, Jr., 76, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Sam Anthony Damico, Sr. and Annie Lillian Hamm.
He was born in Alexandria, LA and graduated from Holy Savior Central Menard Memorial High School. In high school, Sam developed a passion for playing drums and played around Alexandria and nearby towns. While at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, Sam studied Biology and then continued his studies, focusing on, Limnology at Northwestern State University. During his time at Northwestern State University, Sam met his wife. Sam completed his Doctorate at University of Arkansas and started a family soon after. He moved his family to Houston, TX in 1974, and worked as an Environmental Consultant for a variety of engineering firms from until the 2000s. Throughout the 1980s, Sam resumed playing drums again and shared stage with his son, Sam, "Trey" Damico, III. Once he retired, Sam moved back to Alexandria in 2017 to be closer to family and friends. He proudly came out of retirement in 2018 to fulfill his long-term dream to teach at Northwestern State University.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Sam Anthony "Trey" Damico, III, his sister Gloria Boogaerts; his brother John Damico; and his niece, Laura Carroll.
The family requests that memorials be made in Sam's memory to Holy Savior Menard Central High School, Science Department, 4603 Coliseum Blvd #3518, Alexandria, LA 71303.
