Services
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Laprarie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Warren Laprarie Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sam Warren Laprarie Jr. Obituary
Sam Warren Laprarie, Jr.

Deville - Funeral services for Mr. Sam Warren Laprarie, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Lou Gordon and Brother Mike Wilkinson officiating, respectively. Interment will be at Richey Baptist Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Laprarie, age 82, of Deville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Oak Haven Community Care Center in Center Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. Laprarie, Sr., and Bell Tyler Laprarie; brothers Roy, Azery, Fred, Leo, Alvin, Franklin Laprarie; sisters, Alma Clark, Mildred Cooper, and Alene Laprarie.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Melba Clark Laprarie of Effie; one son, Sam W. Laprarie, III (Tonita) of Pineville; two daughters, Tabby Laprarie of Center Point, Sonya Barron (Chris) of Woodworth; brother, Timmie Laprarie (Nancy) of Effie; sister, Mert Brodwick of New York; grandchildren, Ashley Brooke Courville (Shaun), Cody Warren Laprarie (Kasi) of Pineville, Meagan Lauren Laprarie of Lafayette, Lexi Denae Barron of Woodworth; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Isach Courville of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February, 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David, Bert, Mark, Jacob, Matthew, and Cole Laprarie.

To extend online condolences to the Laprarie family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now