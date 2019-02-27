|
Sam Warren Laprarie, Jr.
Deville - Funeral services for Mr. Sam Warren Laprarie, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Lou Gordon and Brother Mike Wilkinson officiating, respectively. Interment will be at Richey Baptist Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mr. Laprarie, age 82, of Deville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Oak Haven Community Care Center in Center Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. Laprarie, Sr., and Bell Tyler Laprarie; brothers Roy, Azery, Fred, Leo, Alvin, Franklin Laprarie; sisters, Alma Clark, Mildred Cooper, and Alene Laprarie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Melba Clark Laprarie of Effie; one son, Sam W. Laprarie, III (Tonita) of Pineville; two daughters, Tabby Laprarie of Center Point, Sonya Barron (Chris) of Woodworth; brother, Timmie Laprarie (Nancy) of Effie; sister, Mert Brodwick of New York; grandchildren, Ashley Brooke Courville (Shaun), Cody Warren Laprarie (Kasi) of Pineville, Meagan Lauren Laprarie of Lafayette, Lexi Denae Barron of Woodworth; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Isach Courville of Marksville.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February, 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David, Bert, Mark, Jacob, Matthew, and Cole Laprarie.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019