Sandra Alice Billips McKinney
Sandra Alice Billips McKinney

Alexandria - Sandra Alice Billips McKinney, 75, entered eternal rest on June 18 at Rapides Regional Medical Hospital. Visitation will be June 24, 2020 from 4 pm to 5 pm at Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors." Graveside services will be June 25 at 11 am at Forest Lawn in Ball, LA under the direction of Miller and Hill "The Funeral Directors". Family and friends may leave their online condolences.

She leaves behind her beloved children Darrell Billips(Calondra), granddaughter, Cleopatra, DeWayne McKinney(LaToya), grandson, DeWayne II and granddaughter, JaMya






Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
