Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Bay Springs Baptist Church
Chopin, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bay Springs Baptist Church
Chopin, LA
Sandra Kay Abbott Obituary
Sandra Kay Abbott

Lena - Funeral services celebrating the life of Sandra Kay Abbott will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Bay Springs Baptist Church, Chopin with Reverend Michael Dubois and Reverend Murral Williams officiating. Burial will be in Bay Springs Cemetery, Chopin under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the church Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Salard, Sr., Lawrence Salard, Robert Hager, Justin Tyler, Dalton Lamartinere, and Kyle Salard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dayton Ware, Adam Ware, Dale Williams, and Benjamin Johnson.

Ms. Abbott, 66, of Lena, passed from this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Abbott was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her is parents, Alvie and Sadie Beebe Salard; brothers, Terry Salard and Oliver "Buster" Salard; sisters, Sue Kerry and Dora Salard; sister-in-law, Tillie Salard; niece, Lauren Delrie; nephews, David Salard, Devin Ray, and Anthony George, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Brandi Ware and husband, Adam; brothers, Jerry Salard, Sr. and wife, Diane , and Lawrence Salard and wife, Arlinda; sisters, Wynell Williams and husband, Dale, Mattie Moran and husband, Donnie, and Karen Johnson and husband, Bennie; grandchildren, Amaya Ware and Dayton Ware; sister-in-law, Glory Salard, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

To extend online condolences to the Abbott family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 9, 2019
