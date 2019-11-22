|
Sara Lockhart Simmonds
Alexandria - A Memorial service for Sara Lockhart Simmonds was held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Alexandria, Louisiana. She passed away at her home in Alexandria on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 101. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sara and Robert M. Lockhart; sister, Dorothy Sable, and brother Robert M. Lockhart. Also preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert M. Allen, and Noel T. Simmonds. She is survived by her niece, Jeanne McClung, and husband Tony of Dallas, Texas; two nephews, Donald Sable of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Terry Simmonds of Ashville, North Carolina; and eight grand nieces and nephews. Sara was born in Greenville, Texas, and moved to Dallas at a young age. She married her first husband, Robert M. Allen for a year. Robert served in the Army during World War II as a navigator in a B-17. His aircraft crashed and he was killed during the Battle of the Bulge. Sara met and married her second husband, Dr. Noel T. Simmonds and moved to Alexandria. She was a long time devout member of First United Methodist Church of Alexandria.
Sara served several local organizations including sustaining initiative and sustaining member of the Junior League of Alexandria, President and Woman of the Year; a Founder of Rapides Symphony Orchestra and helped the Orchestra's Sustaining initiative; American Red Cross; United Way Director; Volunteers of America; Louisiana YWCA and others. She was a member of the Alexandria Rotary Club and was presented the Service Above Self Award in 2007.
Sara was instrumental bringing chapels to area prisons with the Louisiana Chapel Foundation. Since the Foundation was created in 1998, it has built 14 chapels, one expansion and one renovation in 10 Louisiana prisons. She continued supporting the foundation facilities with hymnals and bibles.
Sara founded the Apple Pie Brigade in 2004 when Idaho's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from the Idaho National Guard was stranded for several weeks caused by transportation backlogs. Much of what she did for soldiers and their families during that lengthy delay was more personal and unpublicized. While eating in the same restaurant as a soldier, she picked up the check for many and encouraged them to invite friends, filling up the restaurant. Sara led the charge to make them feel at home, including organizing a Thanksgiving dinner. In November of 2008, she was named an honorary Brigadier General and was given the silver brigadier general star. She refused to wear the star stating that the presentation should not single her out. "It was a team effort." She was truly a public servant.
Sara supported the Youth Challenge Program (YCP), which helps at-risk youths. She helped provide support to bus cadets to participate in active sports and challenging activities to spur them on to build teamwork and spirit. She went with them to go zip lining, acquire musical knowledge including guitars and keyboards and many other activities. In 2017, at the age of 98, she went skydiving to raise funds for cadets to pursue their higher education opportunities after graduating from YCP.
Sara was quite an adventurer. She traveled all over the world, in all seven continents including North Pole, Antarctica-to see the Penguins, Europe, Mongolia in Russia, South America - to see the Amazon, Asia - Bali, China, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Bhutan.
Kent House Plantation was Sara's personal project. Sara was Kent House. She had the building moved to the current location. She had the Sugar Mill and Blacksmith built. She had the Eden building brought from the Eden Plantation and had it restored using original materials. It was amazing how her vision came to fruition. When she had a mission; SHE HAD A MISSION!
George Archibald, founder of the International Crane Foundation gained momentum to swing positively for the reintroduction of the Whooping Crane. Sara enthusiastically contributed funding for Whooping Crane rearing facilities at Audubon's Center for Research on Endangered Species. She shared her exuberance for the project with anyone who would listen. In February of 2011, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the first Whooping Cranes in Louisiana. Sara was there! She was given the Number 1 in the state license in the series. At her 100th birthday, she was awarded the International Crane foundation's "Good Egg Award" for her outstanding contributions to crane conservation and her love for humanity.
On Monday, the 19th of August, 2019, she was presented the first Hall of Fame award by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce honoring her as Founder of the Apple Pie Brigade, for Dedication and Exceptional Service to Soldiers and Military Families.
On her 100th birthday party, Sara received two Proclamations from the local communities. One from Mayor Jacques Roy of Alexandria and one from Mayor Clarence Fields of Pineville. Among the accolades, Mayor Roy cited Sara's charity and philanthropic efforts. Mayor Fields cited her epitome of Christian living and giving of herself to help and support others.
The family is thankful to Sara's caregivers Linda Cole, Cathy Barron, LU Mangel and Compassionate Care Hospice personnel who contributed to her health and well being during her final days. They served as angels, comforting one of God's own. God bless them and their mission. They were, and are, true saints.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, Louisiana, address is 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston LA 71270, for memorial contributions. Thank you for caring for those children who need to be comforted and loved.
A reception following the service was held in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
