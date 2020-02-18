|
Mrs. Sarah Beall Dean
Colfax - Mrs. Sarah Beall Dean, age 91 of Colfax, Louisiana entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Matthews Memorial Nursing Home in Alexandria, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services for Mrs. Dean will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.at Colfax United Methodist Church in Colfax with Reverend Nathaniel Langford officiating. Visitation for Mrs. Dean will begin at 1:00 p.m. and last until service time at Colfax United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Dean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Colfax United Methodist Church, loved flowers, oil painting and sewing. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Bill" Dean; her parents, George and Vernon Beall and a brother, Ed Beall.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Frances Townsend (Carlton); four sons, William "Bill" Dean (Mary), George Dean (Lisa), Albert Dean (Barbara) and John Dean (Brenda); two brothers, Vernon "Sonny" Beall and Tommy Beall (Zelda), eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020