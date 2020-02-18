Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Beall Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Beall Dean Obituary
Mrs. Sarah Beall Dean

Colfax - Mrs. Sarah Beall Dean, age 91 of Colfax, Louisiana entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Matthews Memorial Nursing Home in Alexandria, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial services for Mrs. Dean will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.at Colfax United Methodist Church in Colfax with Reverend Nathaniel Langford officiating. Visitation for Mrs. Dean will begin at 1:00 p.m. and last until service time at Colfax United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Dean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Colfax United Methodist Church, loved flowers, oil painting and sewing. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Bill" Dean; her parents, George and Vernon Beall and a brother, Ed Beall.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Frances Townsend (Carlton); four sons, William "Bill" Dean (Mary), George Dean (Lisa), Albert Dean (Barbara) and John Dean (Brenda); two brothers, Vernon "Sonny" Beall and Tommy Beall (Zelda), eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

To extend online condolences for Mrs. Dean, please visit www.Gallagherfh.com
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -