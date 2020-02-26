|
Sarah F. Malone
Pineville - Services for Sarah F. Malone will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 with Brother Darryl Hoychick officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Pineville
The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Malone, 82, of Pineville passed from this life, Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
She was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church for fifty years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Darvin "Dave" Malone; son, Randy Malone; daughter, Dana Malone Voorhies; parents, Chester and Lucy Johnson Fairchild; brothers, Lamarcus Fairchild, Tom Charles "Buddy" Fairchild; sister, Eutine "Tina" F. Tidwell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Terri Malone McKee and husband, Larry; sisters, Ruth F. Johnson Sivels (Stan), Eddie Mae F. Ogden, Agnes F. Wickham, Susie F. Whittington (Joe); grandchildren, Terrance Douzart, Jamie Douzart, Jack David Voorhies, Jr., Heather Malone and Corey Malone (Trish); great grandchildren, Cainen, Adrianna, Gavin, Eden, Trey, Jackson, Teran, Lil Darvin, Brianna, Ciera and Danica.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3905 Trinity Church Road, Pineville, LA 71360.
