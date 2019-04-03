|
|
Scott Overton Brame
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Scott Overton Brame of Alexandria will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel O'Connor and Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Following a short illness, Scott Overton Brame, age 90, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A dedicated family man, corporate executive, and community leader, Brame was born and raised in Alexandria and served Central LA in various capacities. He retired in 1993 as CEO of Central Louisiana Electric Company (Cleco) after 43 years. Cleco went on to honor him by renaming the power station in Boyce as the Brame Energy Center in 2010. Further supporting one of his passions, education, Cleco established the Scott O. Brame/Cleco Endowed Chair in Finance at LSUA. Throughout his life, he served as board member and chairman/president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central LA, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Catholic Foundation of North Central LA, Community Healthworx, Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL), Family Counseling Agency, Friends of Bringhurst, Handiwork Productions, Inc., LSUA Foundation, Menard High School Board, Rapides Parish Civil Service Board, Rehabilitation Center of Central LA, Security First National Bank, St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, & United Way of Central LA. He also served as a board member of Central LA Community Foundation, Coughlin Saunders Foundation, Louisiana Board of Regents, Louisiana Charites Trust, Rotary Club of Alexandria, & St. Mary's Childrens' Home. He is a graduate of LSU & served his country in the Korean War. He won numerous business and civic awards throughout his lifetime. Brame was truly one of a kind. Over the years, he influenced many lives; while we mourn our loss, his legacy will continue to inspire us.
He was recently most proud of his work with the restoration of Bringhurst Golf Course and the formation of the Friends of Bringhurst. He particularly loved the free junior golf clinics for the young people of Central LA. Another source of pride came through the formation of Working Peoples Free Clinic (Community Healthworx) with Dr. Ted Lowrey over two decades ago.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Kelley; children: Catherine Garvey Brame, Grady Kelley Brame Sr. (Kellie), Scott Miller Brame, Ann Brame Silver (Ted), Michael Murphy Brame Sr, and Jack Overton Brame (Jena); nine grandchildren: Emily Silver Weeks (Robert), Michael Louis Silver, Grady Kelley Brame Jr., Kate Silver Laborde (Matthew), Scott Thomas Brame, Murphy Margaret Brame, Michael Murphy Brame Jr., Morgan Mckenzie Brame, and Maryann Kelley Brame; four great-grandchildren: Weiss Kirkland Weeks, Wells Kristopher Weeks, Wick Kelley Weeks, and Mary Miller Weeks. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank T. Brame Sr. and Kate Murphy Brame, and siblings, Catherine Noami Brame and Frank T. Brame Jr.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Louis Silver, Grady Kelley Brame Jr., Scott Thomas Brame, Michael Murphy Brame Jr., Robert Cleveland Weeks, Matthew Clark Laborde, and Logan Brian Barton.
Honorary Pallbearers include Frank T. Brame, Carl Rand Carstens, Harry B. Silver, William "Billy" Thevenote, and Edward "Nook" Voelker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Central LA Community Foundation, P.O. Box 7432, Alexandria, LA 71306; or to a .
To extend online notes of condolence to the Brame Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019