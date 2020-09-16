1/1
Sfc Obra T. Bourgoyne (O.t.) (Retired)
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sfc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC Obra T. (O.T.) Bourgoyne (Retired)

Jonesville - SFC Obra T. (O.T.) Bourgoyne (Retired) passed away on 14 September 2020 at the age of 86 years 1 month and 1 day, at his home surrounded by his wife of 64 years and other family members. OT was also retired school teacher. He was born on 13 August 1934 to the union of Joseph and Gussie Bourgoyne in Plaquemine Louisiana (Iberville Parish) and grew up in Pineville, LA. He graduated from Bolton High School and went to Louisiana College where he met his wife Mary F. (Davis) Bourgoyne. Mr. Bourgoyne later joined the United States Marine Corps and served honorably from 22 May 1956 to 21 May 1958. He later went in the school teaching field and went back to school to earn his bachelor degree and later his Masters Degree +30 from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches Louisiana. He then joined the Louisiana Army National Guard where he served his country from November 1976 until his retirement in 1994. After having served with the 256th Inf. BDE in the 199th Support Battalion and then later transferring to the Headquarters STARC at Camp Beauregard.

He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Bourgoyne and mother Gussie Bourgoyne, his sister Opal M. Bourgoyne Decker, his Brother in law James A. Decker Sr. all of Pineville, his father-in-law John W. Davis, and mother-in-law Velder K. Davis both of Jonesville, LA.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 64 years Mary F. (Fran) Davis Bourgoyne of Jonesville, children, John J. Bourgoyne Sr. wife Patricia L. Coleman Bourgoyne of Jonesville, Walter D. Bourgoyne, wife Darlene N. Bourgoyne of Pineville, Thomas A. Bourgoyne, wife Jo Etta Bourgoyne of Jonesville, Barbara A. Bass and husband Boogie Bass of Jonesville, and 12 Grandchildren, and 27 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Jonesville, LA, with Reverend Todd Whittington. Interment was in Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Pallbearers were John Bourgoyne Sr., Walter Bourgoyne, Thomas Bourgoyne, James A. Decker Jr., James White, Tom Cotton. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandsons.

To extend on-line condolences to the Bourgoyne family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Brothers Alexandria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved