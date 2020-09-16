SFC Obra T. (O.T.) Bourgoyne (Retired)
Jonesville - SFC Obra T. (O.T.) Bourgoyne (Retired) passed away on 14 September 2020 at the age of 86 years 1 month and 1 day, at his home surrounded by his wife of 64 years and other family members. OT was also retired school teacher. He was born on 13 August 1934 to the union of Joseph and Gussie Bourgoyne in Plaquemine Louisiana (Iberville Parish) and grew up in Pineville, LA. He graduated from Bolton High School and went to Louisiana College where he met his wife Mary F. (Davis) Bourgoyne. Mr. Bourgoyne later joined the United States Marine Corps and served honorably from 22 May 1956 to 21 May 1958. He later went in the school teaching field and went back to school to earn his bachelor degree and later his Masters Degree +30 from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches Louisiana. He then joined the Louisiana Army National Guard where he served his country from November 1976 until his retirement in 1994. After having served with the 256th Inf. BDE in the 199th Support Battalion and then later transferring to the Headquarters STARC at Camp Beauregard.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Bourgoyne and mother Gussie Bourgoyne, his sister Opal M. Bourgoyne Decker, his Brother in law James A. Decker Sr. all of Pineville, his father-in-law John W. Davis, and mother-in-law Velder K. Davis both of Jonesville, LA.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 64 years Mary F. (Fran) Davis Bourgoyne of Jonesville, children, John J. Bourgoyne Sr. wife Patricia L. Coleman Bourgoyne of Jonesville, Walter D. Bourgoyne, wife Darlene N. Bourgoyne of Pineville, Thomas A. Bourgoyne, wife Jo Etta Bourgoyne of Jonesville, Barbara A. Bass and husband Boogie Bass of Jonesville, and 12 Grandchildren, and 27 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Jonesville, LA, with Reverend Todd Whittington. Interment was in Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Pallbearers were John Bourgoyne Sr., Walter Bourgoyne, Thomas Bourgoyne, James A. Decker Jr., James White, Tom Cotton. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandsons.
