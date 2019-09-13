|
Sharon Gail King Beauregard
Colfax - Funeral services celebrating the life of Sharon Gail King Beauregard will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Brother Nathaniel Langford officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball. Visitation will be observed from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Sharon Gail King Beauregard, 80, of Colfax, passed from this life on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence.
During her working career she was an Executive Assistant to the President of LSU for 30 years. Mrs. Beauregard was a busy lady and wore many hats. She was a member of Rainbows, the Eastern Star, Grant Parish Volunteers for Families, the Dry Prong Crazy Quilters Club, an avid supporter of the and was on the Women's Auxiliary for Shriners, worked the Shriner's Circus, 4H and was also a Judge for the 4H at the Parish Fairs, and during the Pecan Festival she worked the Country Store. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Colfax United Methodist Church. Sharon loved gardening (flowers and vegetables). She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. and Sylvia A. Cross King; and a sister, Betty Jo Weatherford.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Earl Beauregard; son, Gus Tabony; grandchildren, Jade Alexi Tabony and Janae Augustine Tabony; brother, Robert King and numerous nieces, nephews other family members and friends.
