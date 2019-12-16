Services
Sharon Winn Beassie

Sharon Winn Beassie Obituary
Sharon Winn Beassie

Powderly, TX - Sharon Winn Beassie, 63, of Powderly, Texas went home to be with the Lord and entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18th, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, Paris, Texas, with Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Mrs. Beassie is preceded in death by her parents, George "Jr." Winn and Gloria Jean Winn, of Oakdale, Louisiana, and her granddaughter, Tori Anne Beassie, of Powderly, Texas.

Sharon was married to Rockford "Rocky" Dean Beassie for 45 years and shared their lives in Oakdale, LA, Oakley, CA, and Powderly, TX. They raised four sons; Chad Beassie, Dean Beassie, Chris Beassie, and Zeb Beassie and are survived by six grandchildren; Olivia Beassie, Brianna Beassie, Alex Beassie, Dalton Beassie, Faith Beassie, and Brooke Beassie.

To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
