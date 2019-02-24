|
|
Sheila M. Burroughs Trevino
Baton Rouge - Sheila M. Burroughs Trevino, the youngest child born to her parents Vernon and Peggy Burroughs, died on February 21st in Baton Rouge. She was born on January 1, 1965 in Cheyenne, Wyoming but spent most of her young life growing up in Alexandria. She was a cosmetologist by trade, but excelled in sales. Sheila had a big heart and spent a lot of her time and money helping those less fortunate - whether it was a person with no place to live or a stray cat but she struggled with caring for herself. Those who are left to remember her are her husband of 13 years, Arthur Trevino, her children Christopher Arceneaux (Sarah), Jennifer Lacy (Steven) and Cody Weishun (Camille), four grandchildren, her parents, who have been a constant support. Her sisters - Kerry Jones (John), Katherine Moreau, Angela Evans (Cedric) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her beloved brother, Derrell Burroughs and her niece Shalista Ellaz. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 24, 2019