Sheila Marion Pousson Daughtry


1950 - 2019
Sheila Marion Pousson Daughtry Obituary
Sheila Marion Pousson Daughtry

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Sheila Marion Pousson Daughtry will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Winnfield, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019, and resume from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

Sheila Marion Pousson Daughtry, 68, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at CHRISTUS Dubuis Hospital.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Constance and Armond Pousson; sister, Sharon Fetters; brother, Jeffrey Pousson; grandmother, Marion Ball; nephew, Scott Fetters; and, niece Karys Morgan Wilkins.

Sheila was born in Nashville, TN on December 28, 1950. She enjoyed a long career in law enforcement. Upon graduation from high school, she went to work in Washington, DC at the FBI fingerprint lab. Sheila returned to Louisiana gaining employment with the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge. She returned to Alexandria and joined the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office until retiring in 2007. She loved to be with her family and friends and was loved by all who knew her. She had a passion for gardening, RV'ing across the country, and enjoyed taking several cruise vacations. She was an animal lover and always had a big place in her heart for dogs, cats and even a pet raccoon. Sheila will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish Sheila's memory include her husband of 38 years, Jack Daughtry; son, Jeffrey P. Daughtry (Courtney Cowley); sisters, Carol Pousson and Maureen Morgan (Rick); and brothers, Anthony Pousson (Trudi) and Kevin Pousson (Rita); as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Adam Daughtry, Paul Huebner, Shawn Blalock, Robert Orris, Tony Pousson, and Kevin Pousson.

The Family wishes to extend thanks to the kind and exceptional staff of Dubuis Hospital, Dr. Bruce Barton, and Jessica Bailey, NP. The family also wishes to thank all the nurses, aides, and housekeeping for their compassionate care. We are forever grateful.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Daughtry Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 2, 2019
