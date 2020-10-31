Shirkera Marie MarieRiverview, FL - Shirkera Marie Welch began her journey on January 14, 1982, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Shelia and Kenneth Hertzog Sr. Shirkera was baptized at age 14 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Pineville, Louisiana, and continued faithfully serving the Lord.Shirkera attended Rosenthal Elementary School, Jones St. Junior High School, and graduated from Peabody High School in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 2000. Shirkera continued her education at Northwestern University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where her path led her to pursue her dream and aspiration to become a Medical Assistant graduate from Blue Cliff College in 2011.Shirkera was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at age four in 1986. In 1987 at age five, she became the sickle cell poster child. Having a desire to work in a field close to her heart, she accepted a position working at the Sickle Cell Foundation of Alexandria, Louisiana. Later, she ventured into the medical field and worked for the Red River ENT Clinic.Shirkera met Roland Welch Jr. in 2008, after dating for 4 ½ years she married Roland Welch Jr. on July 7th, 2012 and relocated to Monroe, La with him for his work. Over the next 6 years Shirkera would relocate with Roland for work three more times living in Little Rock, AR, Oklahoma City, OK, and most recently Riverview FL. Having a strong passion for the disease she fought daily, she continued to work with local Sickle Cell Organizations in the communities she lived in. While working in community outreach initiatives, Shirkera identified opportunities to create more awareness for Sickle Cell. In 2015, she formed her company, Custom Creations by Shirkera which focused on Sickle Cell Awareness. She filled time creating tee shirts, cups, glasses, key chains, and most recently face masks all in efforts to create more awareness on Sickle Cell while battling her illness.Shirkera was an amazing wife who supported her husband every step of the way and had a strong love for her entire family. Shirkera loved to travel; each year she would set her sights on planning a wedding anniversary trip for herself and Roland. Most years she decided on a location in the Caribbean Island as that was her favorite region to travel Jamaica being her favorite country to visit. Shirkera's pride and joy were her two nephews K'Vion and Kylan, who she thought about everyday of their lives. On July 7th of 2020 Shirkera celebrated her 8th year wedding anniversary with Roland in Sarasota, FL. On this date she learned she would be welcoming her niece to the world; Kenzie Skye Welch born on her wedding anniversary date. Although Shirkera did not have the opportunity to visit, she loved her instantly. She received pictures and videos of Kenzie daily.Shirkera Marie Welch was preceded in death by her Grandfather Stewart Leonard, her Grandmother Maxine Hertzog, and her Uncle Marlon Hertzog. She leaves to cherish her amazing spirit and carry her heartfelt memories: her Husband of 8 years, Roland Welch Jr of Riverview, FL; her Mother Sheila (Tracy) Cannon of Alexandria LA; her Father Kenneth (Shelly) Hertzog Sr of Altheimer, AR; her two Brothers Kenneth (Shanell) Hertzog Jr of Pineville, LA, and Dontae Cannon of Riverview, FL; her Grandmother Delores Leonard of Alexandria, LA; her two nephews K'Vion and Kylan Hertzog (Kenneth and Shanell) of Pineville, LA; her niece Kenzie Skye Welch (Hakeem and Keiaira) of Oklahoma City, OK; her Family in law Beverly, Roland Sr, LaToya, and Hakeem Welch; and a host of relatives and friends that she loved deeply.Her family and friends came together at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Zion Hill Church Family to Celebrate Her Life and Legacy. She was then taken to Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Woodworth, Louisiana where she was laid to rest.