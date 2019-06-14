|
|
Shirley Bantaa Ridgeway
Alexandria - Services for Shirley Bantaa Ridgeway will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Chase Burns officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Ridgeway, 87, of Alexandria passed from this life, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She was a native of New Orleans, and later moved to Alexandria. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She was a longtime volunteer at Rapides Regional Ladies Auxiliary (Pink Ladies). Mrs. Ridgeway was a homemaker and enjoyed word puzzles, playing cards, camping and birdwatching. Shirley loved watching baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. She loved her family very much and cherished her time with them. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Roy Robert Ridgeway; parents, Pierre Andrew and Antoinette Denapolis Bantaa.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Glenn J. Ridgeway and wife, Susan, Robert L. Ridgeway and wife, Paula; daughters, Connie Clinton and husband, Kenny, Jackie R. Phillips and husband, Lyman; grandchildren, Alisha Fox and husband Dante, John Ridgeway, Justin Ridgeway, and wife, Brandi, Jarred Ridgeway, Matthew Ridgeway, Connor Ridgeway, Rebecca Shows and husband, Jared, Amy Burns and husband, Chase; thirteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Ridgeway, Justin Ridgeway, Jarred Ridgeway, Matthew Ridgeway, Connor Ridgeway and Dante Fox.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to , Attn: Megan Bourg, 3445 N. Causeway, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002, St. Rita Catholic Church, 4401 Bayou Rapides Rd, Alexandria, LA 71303 or to Rapides Regional Ladies Auxiliary, 211 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online condolences to the Ridgeway family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 14, 2019