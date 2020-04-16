|
|
Shirley Ellis Lonadier
Alexandria - Shirley Ellis Lonadier, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 15 following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Lonadier was born in Charleston, West Virginia to the union of Edward and Marjorie Ellis Hitchcock and spent her formative years in Louisville, Kentucky. She raised her family in central Florida and then made central Louisiana her home for the past 40 years.
A homemaker for most of her adult life, Mrs. Lonadier loved to cook, decorate, and entertain. She lent these talents to her faith community of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville, where she led the church's RCIA program for many years. She guided many candidates to their initiation into the Catholic Church, endeavoring to make their faith journey fulfilling, inspirational, and joyful.
Mrs. Lonadier was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Eddie Elmo Lonadier, as well as her first husband Lynn Miller Cole.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Miller Cole, Jr. (Janice) of Huffman, Texas, Matthew Allen Cole of Huffman, Texas, and Elizabeth "Libby" Cole Hamblen (Mark) of Alexandria, La. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Marcus Carl Barber (Jessica), Joshua Allen Cole (Jillian), Stephanie Diane Cole (Matt), Alexandra Clayton Hamblen, Meredith Ellis Hamblen, and Elizabeth McDaniel Hamblen, as well as four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the management and staff of Naomi Heights Nursing Home and Guardian Hospice for the care provided Mrs. Lonadier during her illness.
Mrs. Lonadier's family will celebrate her life in a private service.
To extend on-line condolences to the Lonadier family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020