Boyce Community Funeral Home
704 Long Ford St
Boyce, LA 71409
(318) 793-5125
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
Pineville, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
Pineville, LA
Shirley Gordon-Mitchell


Shirley Gordon-Mitchell Obituary
Shirley Gordon-Mitchell

Pineville - Shirley Lavon Gordon-Mitchell, passed away February 2, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana. Shirley was born January 14, 1952, in Pineville Louisiana to the late Henry & Marie Gordon. She retired after working many years at International Paper. She was a wonderful person with many friends and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by; her parents, sister Priscilla Bonham and grandsons Angel Gordon and Marquis Drakes.

She is survived by her children Kevric Brown, Lanson Gordon, Steven Gordon and Tanessa Brown. Six grandchildren, Two great grandchildren and Ten siblings. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church, Pineville, LA. Visitation begins prior to service at 11am, until the time of the service. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 8, 2019
