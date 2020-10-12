Shirley Huffman Rini
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Huffman Rini will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Reverend Craig Scott, officiating and Reverend James Ferguson and Reverend Daniel Hart co-officiating. Interment will be at Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, Louisiana under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Shirley, a lifelong resident of Alexandria passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at age of 78.
Shirley was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a registered nurse by profession. Her loves in life were God, her Catholic faith, and her love for her family, to whom she always set an example of Christian love.
She loved going to their Miracle Place Camp as often as possible with her family and friends and loved playing games with her children and grandchildren. These memorable times are truly cherished by all.
She was a surgical nurse for 29 years, having worked at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgery Center, and Rapides Regional Medical Center. She loved meeting with the other retired surgical nurses and doctors.
She also loved meeting with her classmates of the 1959 class of Providence Central High School where she had her life-long friends. She will be missed and be forever in the memories and hearts of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Irving and Sybil Laurent Huffman; brother, David Huffman and his wife, Patty; sister, Barbara Huffman Distefano, nephew, Gregory Distefano, sister-in-law, Judy Huffman; beloved father and mother-in-law, John and Lena Genova Rini.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 59 years, Sam Joseph Rini; her four sons, John Linn Rini and wife, Teresa Hay of Alexandria; Sam Joseph Rini, Jr and wife, Carolyn French of Argyle, Texas; Robert James Rini and wife, Julia Brittain of Alexandria; and Paul Louis Rini and wife, Rhonda Mire of Alexandria.
Nine grandchildren: Joshua Ryan Hay, Christopher Michael Rini (Stacy), Victoria Linn Rini (Trey), Matthew Jordan Rini (Jenn), Sarah Marie Rini (Manny) Robert James Rini, Jr. (Tabatha), Andrew John Rini (Jessica), Paul Louis Rini, Jr. (Lindsey), Heather Marie Rini (Donald)
Twelve great-grandchildren: Alyssa Marie Hay, Isabelle Lena Hay, Bryson Michael Rini, Emma Leann Rini, Trinity Rose Dubea; Carter Ella Rini, Lillian Rose Rini,
Anthony Lane Rini, Porter Louis Rini, Parker Thomas Rini, Pearce Joseph Rini, Hazel Marie Pospisil. Her sister, Beverly Huffman Mitchell (Barry) of Alexandria; and her brother, Francis Huffman of Monroe, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be her six grandsons, Joshua Hay, Christopher Rini, Matthew Rini, Robert Rini, Jr, Andrew Rini and Paul Rini, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be her three granddaughters, Victoria Rini, Sarah Rini and Heather Rini.
In honoring the memory of Shirley Huffman Rini, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to masses offered in her name
