Shirley Kaplan Katz
Alexandria - Graveside services for Shirley Kaplan Katz will be 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Pineville, with Dr. Meyer Kaplan officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
Shirley Kaplan Katz, 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in her residence.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Katz, and her parents, Joe and Julia Kaplan.
Born in Alexandria, on September 1, 1929, Shirley graduated from Bolton High School in 1947. She then moved to Baton Rouge to attend Louisiana State University where she met the love of her life Harold. Shirley and Harold married in 1952 and began the successful and iconic Security Sporting Goods, established 1949 in Alexandria. They worked together religiously until 2003 when Mr. Harold passed away. Shirley continued to work in the store until 2015 when she began her retirement. Shirley was active in many organizations including the B'Nai Isreal Synagogue, Hadassah, Sisterhood of the Temple, and the Alexandria Service League. Shirley was the first women to serve on the Nation's Best Sports board of directors.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Susan Katz; son, Jerry Katz and wife Amy; son, Andrew Katz and wife, Paula; three grandchildren, David Katz, Josie Ramirez and her husband, Martin, and Leslie Katz. Those also left include sister, Rae Lilenthal and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to B'Nai Israel Synagogue, 211 4th Street #30119, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020