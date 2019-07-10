|
|
SMSgt (Ret) Leroy "Jimmy" Boone
Ball - Leroy "Jimmy" Boone was born on November 2, 1938 in Monroe, Louisiana to Roy and Beaulah Crawford Boone. In the early morning hours of July 8, 2019, he left his earthly home surrounded by his daughters and sons-in-love, who refused to leave his side as he never, left theirs.
Services for Mr. Jimmy Boone will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, LA, with Brother Robert Barker officiating. Friends may visit on Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Roy and Beaulah Boone; Godmother and Godfather, Nick and Lena Savana; sisters, Ann Powell, Claudia Greer, and Peggy; son Jimmy LeRoyce; and his granddaughter, Courtney Marie Kilgo.
Those left to cherish every memory is his 4 daughters, Debbie Kilgo (Kevin) of Ball, LA, Joni Deglandon (Tadd) of McKinney, TX, Lisa Cherrey (Scott Bowker) of Prosper, TX, and Janet Johnston (Jeremy) of Winnsboro, LA; sister, Patsy Jacintho of Atlanta, GA; and brother, Danny Savana of Monroe, LA.
His happiness continued with 15 grandchildren, Jennifer and Derrick Boswell, Brian and Jamie Maddox, Brittany Gauthier, Cody Nichols, Ryan Deglandon, Jill Deglandon, Andrew Cherrey, Jenna Cherrey, Grace Cobb (Chandon), Cole Johnston, Ellie Johnston and Jared Bowker; 9 great-grandchildren, Evinie Boswell, Bo Branch, Brialee Maddox, Amelia Cobb, Blake Cobb and Dean Cobb; his most precious Monroe family, the Savana's, Correros, Maltas and Fontanas, uncountable cousins, nieces and nephews and his longtime friend and confident, Maggie.
If you were to look up "Worlds' Best Dad", you would find his picture under the caption. The love of family was his #1 priority. He loved unconditionally, never let you down, and was always there before, during and after you needed him. He was a big presence in every life he touched.
He also loved to fish, watch and play baseball, and needed only one channel on his TV, ESPN, and that ran almost 24 hours a day.
When growing up in Monroe, LA, he excelled at baseball and basketball and even though of making professional baseball his career. However, he felt that call to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he retired after 27 years of service with many honors and medals. He then went on to continue to serve at the VA Medical Center, again retiring with accolades. He loved to reminisce about his time in the service, not always with a smile but a heavy heart at seeing and experiencing firsthand the lifetime impact of war. After completely retiring, he devoted 100% of his tie to his girls.
We want to thank the Angels sent to us by Serenity Home Health & Hospice, Brittany, Crystal, Brooke, Carolyn, and Constance who helped us to keep our Daddy at home and was only a phone call away through his last days. Also, we want to thank Dr. Chance Dewitt and his staff and Dr. Rangi and his staff.
Revelations 21:4 - "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, neither shall there be no more pain, for the former things are passed away."
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Boone family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 10, 2019