|
|
Stella Grace Couvillon
Baton Rouge - Stella Grace Couvillon, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2020 in Baton Rouge.
Stella was born in Lecompte, La. and attended high school at Bayou Chicot. Her parents were Albert and Grace Johnson of Clearwater.
After attending business school she went to work in Alexandria where she met Bert Couvillon at Guaranty Bank & Trust Company. They were married in 1947.
She later began work as an accountant and assisted Bert with his business, Couvillon Accounting & Tax service. After his death in 1979 she continued managing the tax service until her retirement in 2015.
Having joined Emmanuel Baptist Church in the 1940s, Stella was very active thru her over 70 years of membership including assisting in the ministry to servicemen, serving as a deacon, youth Sunday School & missions leader and being involved on numerous committees. Emmanuel held a very special place in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bert V. Couvillon. She is survived by three children; John (Michelle) of Beaumont, Texas, Brian (Sandy) of Alexandria, Nancy Garland (Don) of Baton Rouge, 8 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren, one brother, Leo Johnson (Linda) of Portland, Oregon, one niece and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria on Monday February 10th. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel from 9 a.m. until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ministry of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria, La.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020