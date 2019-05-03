|
|
Stephen "Wade" Bennett, Jr.
Pineville - Mr. Stephen "Wade" Bennett Jr., age 23, of Pineville, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana.
Funeral services for Mr. Wade Bennett will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana, with Reverend Ricky Belgard officiating. Burial will follow the service, in Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery in Deville, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Bennett will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Wade was a loving son and devoted father and husband. He graduated Buckeye High School in 2013 and was one of the first in Louisiana to achieve Platinum Work Keys. Mr. Wade was an automotive stereo enthusiast who loved music; and attended NSU on a music scholarship. While at NSU he was a part of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He worked hard to earn the position of lead tow truck driver for Belgards Towing. Mr. Wade loved fishing, reading, playing video games, and watching NASCAR with his PawPaw. His best time was spent teaching his sons about Pokémon. He will forever be missed by those that loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Jeanie Bennett; maternal grandfather, Samuel Wells; and Mimi Ruth Moffett.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elaina Lyn Bennett; sons, Stephen Wade III, Sora, and Samuel Bennett; daughter, Evelyn Bennett; parents, Steve and Ronda Bennett; brother, Tyler Bennett (Natasha); sisters, Bella Bennett and Danna Marie Mayfield (Micheal); grandparents, Glen and Rondella Belgard; uncle and aunt, Thomas and Amanda Bennett; cousins, J.J. Bennett, Brooklynn Moreau, Jocelyn Bennett, and Kaden Moreau; uncle and aunt, Willie and Cheryl Wells; cousins, Matthew and Joshua Wells; uncle and aunt, Ricky and Brenda Belgard; cousins, Nicole and Nicholas Belgard; aunt, Patricia Hayden; cousins, Brianna and Emory Hayden; aunt, Kelly Moreau; aunt, Sheila Belgard; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Steve Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Mathew Wells, Derrick Browns, Justin Perkins, and Thomas Bennett.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Bennett family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 3, 2019