Stephen "Steve" Gregg Primeaux
Pineville - Stephen "Steve" Gregg Primeaux, age 56, of Pineville, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Pineville, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family. Steve courageously battled an aggressive cancer for over a year.
Funeral services for Steve will be held in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Father Rick Gremillion as celebrant. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to service with recitation of the Rosary at 2:15 p.m. The interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Steve was born on October 31, 1963 to Richard Mark Primeaux and Ruby Nell Shuff Primeaux. Steve was blessed with three children; Stephen Gregg Primeaux II, Lauren Beth Primeaux, and Jacob Scott Primeaux; whom all reside in Pineville, Louisiana.
Steve Primeaux loved spending time outdoors fishing, camping, shooting guns, and hunting. He loved animals and all of God's creations. Steve was a selfless person who loved life and people; he was a humble man and always gave to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Nell Shuff Primeaux.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; father, Richard Mark Primeaux; siblings, Richard Mark Primeaux II, Pamela Ann Primeaux, Michael Wayne Primeaux, Paul Blake Primeaux, and Linda Maria Primeaux; and the mother of his children and dear friend, Theresa Primeaux Guillot; as well as many nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020