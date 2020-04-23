|
|
Rev. Stephen Y. Brady
Alexandria, LA - Private gravesite services for Rev. Stephen Y. Brady will be at 11:30a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Garden of Memory Cemetery with the Rev. Bennie Edison Officiating. Under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary
Rev. Stephen Young Brady, 91 of Alexandria, LA, died on April 17, 2020.
Rev. Stephen Y. Brady was a retired educator in the Rapides Parish School System, having taught for more than 36 years. Rev Brady also pastored the Second Bethlehem Baptist Church from 1983 until 2011. Notably, he also served as the Chairman of the MLK Day Parade sponsored by the City-Wide Interdenominational Crusade for more than 30 years. For more than 25 years he served as the Chairman for the City-Wide Interdenominational Revival Youth Choir. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Dora Hayward Brady, children: Stephenne Brady Calhoun (Cornelius), Stephen C. Tucker (Janet), Sharon S. O'Neal (Bert), Sandra S. Robbins (Gregory), Larry D. Swains, his sisters: Leona Brady Allen and Mary Brady Washington, niece: Gilda H. Wesley (Amos), nephews: Michael Thompson and Ananse' Taharka, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rev. Stephen Y. Brady will lie in state at the Second Bethlehem Baptist Church 1910 Harris Street Alexandria, LA from 8am-11am.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020