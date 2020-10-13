Sudie Ann "Mildred" Elie
Alexandria - Sister Sudie Ann Miller Elie "Mildred" was born on November 3, 1940 in Pineville, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Benjamin Miller and Estelle Carter Collins. Both parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deidre Elie Coats, five brothers; William Walker, Leroy Collins, Raymond Miller, Sr.; Joseph Collins, James Collins, Sr.; two sisters; Elnora Stephens, and Eola Scott. She departed this life on October 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by the love of her family.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age and was baptized at the Second Union Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. G.C. Jacobs 1951. She also served faithfully under the leadership of the late Rev. Wilbert Wilson, the late Rev. Theodore Simon, and the current pastor, Rev. Joseph Martin, Jr. She was truly faithfully in her attendance and giving. She was a faithful choir member for over 50 years, served on the program committee, and other capacities within the church until her health began to fail.
She attended school on Inglewood Plantation and Peabody High School.
She was united in holy matrimony to Johnnie Elie on April 25, 1959, and to this union three children were born, Deidre, Marvin, and Chad, and they also raised their granddaughter, Carla. For over 61 years they both affectionally called each other "Elie".
Mildred was a woman of faith, loved the Lord, her church, and her family. Her family, without a doubt, loved her providing her with love and excellent care. She was loved by everyone she met. Her love was extraordinary. Her laughter, and friendship was very special to all she met. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, and not to leave out" SHOPPING", and eating out on Sunday's after church service with family and friends. In addition, in her spare time, she loved working in her word puzzle books and became a wiz at it. She was also an avid fan of tennis, especially watching her all-time favorite "Serena Williams".
Her legacy of love will truly be missed.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband Johnnie Elie, two sons; Marvin Elie (Lisa) of Bakersfield, CA, Chad Elie, of Alexandria, LA; one daughter; Carla Elie Smith (Justin) of Alexandria, LA; four grandchildren, Kenon Coats, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kendall Samuel (Tiana); Diedre Elie, and Christian Langford all of Alexandria, LA; two great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-laws; Nellie Mae Wilson and Betty Hudson; three god-children; Charlette Green, Joseph Hudson, III, and Breona Eggins; and a host of nieces ,nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends and Family came together at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 to celebrate her Life & Legacy at Second Union Missionary Baptist Church. She was taken to Forest Lawn Memorial Park for burial immediately following the service.
Condolences can be left on her tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com