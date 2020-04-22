|
Sumpter James Daniel III
Duluth - Sumpter James Daniel III, age 73 of Duluth, GA formerly of Pineville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Gwinnett Medical Center. He will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Daniel. He is survived by:
Wife - Stacey Daniel of Duluth
Son - S. Tyler (Courtney) Daniel of Johns Creek
Daughter - Meredith Daniel (Josh) Needleman of Dallas, TX.
Brother - Kenneth (Patti) Daniel of Bossier City, LA.
Grandchildren - Lake Needleman, Lucy Needleman, Ellie Needleman, Hudson Daniel, Charlotte Daniel.
