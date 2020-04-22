Services
Sumpter James Daniel Iii Obituary
Sumpter James Daniel III

Duluth - Sumpter James Daniel III, age 73 of Duluth, GA formerly of Pineville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Gwinnett Medical Center. He will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Daniel. He is survived by:

Wife - Stacey Daniel of Duluth

Son - S. Tyler (Courtney) Daniel of Johns Creek

Daughter - Meredith Daniel (Josh) Needleman of Dallas, TX.

Brother - Kenneth (Patti) Daniel of Bossier City, LA.

Grandchildren - Lake Needleman, Lucy Needleman, Ellie Needleman, Hudson Daniel, Charlotte Daniel.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
