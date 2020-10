Susan Diane JarredAlexandria - Susan Diane Jarred, 70, of Alexandria passed away on September 25, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital after suffering a heart attack.Susan is preceded in death by her mother, Thelma McGee Jarred; her father Joe A. Jarred; and her sister, Patti Jarred Pepper.Susan was born in Alexandria, LA on August 20, 1950 and graduated from Bolton High School in 1968. Throughout her varied career, Susan worked as a legal secretary, legal assistant, office management and cosmetology. Proudly, she had a long career as a professional licensed Cosmetologist - Aesthetician and operated her own spa and skin care shop for over 20 years. During this time, Susan developed many wonderful longtime friendships.Susan was a loving sister and aunt and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Susan was a sweet and loving person. She loved her family and cherished her friends and clients.Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, June Jarred Holsomback ; two nephews, Derek Grieff (Maren) and Jodie Boutreis; two great-nieces, Tayla Grieff and Lari Grieff; and great-nephew, Conrad Grieff.To honor Susan's wishes, there will not be any formal services. A Celebration of Life may be announced by the family at a later date.To extend online notes of condolence to the Jarred Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com