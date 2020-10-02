Susan Diane Jarred
Alexandria - Susan Diane Jarred, 70, of Alexandria passed away on September 25, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Susan is preceded in death by her mother, Thelma McGee Jarred; her father Joe A. Jarred; and her sister, Patti Jarred Pepper.
Susan was born in Alexandria, LA on August 20, 1950 and graduated from Bolton High School in 1968. Throughout her varied career, Susan worked as a legal secretary, legal assistant, office management and cosmetology. Proudly, she had a long career as a professional licensed Cosmetologist - Aesthetician and operated her own spa and skin care shop for over 20 years. During this time, Susan developed many wonderful longtime friendships.
Susan was a loving sister and aunt and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Susan was a sweet and loving person. She loved her family and cherished her friends and clients.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, June Jarred Holsomback ; two nephews, Derek Grieff (Maren) and Jodie Boutreis; two great-nieces, Tayla Grieff and Lari Grieff; and great-nephew, Conrad Grieff.
To honor Susan's wishes, there will not be any formal services. A Celebration of Life may be announced by the family at a later date.
