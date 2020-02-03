|
|
Susan Renee Fuqua
Pineville - Susan Renee Fuqua entered heaven on Saturday, February 1st 2020, in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Susan was born on April 13, 1965 to J. D. and Jeannine Fuqua, she was the baby. Her daddy called her "Sue Baby" and her family will miss her greatly!
Susan was a Pineville native and graduated from Pineville High School. Through her lifetime she loved animals especially her Prince Charles Spaniel "Little".
Susan worked with children and handicap adults. She had an amazing voice and could sing beautifully.
The family members left to cherish her memory are her Mother, Jeannine Bell Fuqua, her brothers David Fuqua and wife Regina, Alan Fuqua and wife Nancy, her sisters Amy Fuqua Tessier and husband Paul and Elaine Fuqua Setliff and husband Mark. Along with a large and wonderful group of nieces and nephews.
Waiting for her in heaven was her Father, JD Fuqua, Grandparents Otis and Camille Bell and Luther and Amy Fuqua and Lois Fuqua.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Hixson Brothers in Pineville, Louisiana. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with her brother, Reverend David Fuqua officiating and burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pineville.
Pall bearers will be her nephews, Jeff Fuqua, Scott Fuqua, Ronnie Morrison, Jonathan Morrison, Jeffery Fuqua Jr and Beau Tessier.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be very appreciative of any donations to be sent to True Hope Home at 1261 Lakemont Drive Baton Rouge, La. 70816.
To extend on-line condolences to the Fuqua family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020