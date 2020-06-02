Sylvia Griffin Causey
Sylvia Griffin Causey

October 25, 1932 - May 30, 2020

Funeral services for Sylvia Griffin Causey, 87, will be held at 1PM Thursday June 4, 2020 in the LaVille Funeral Home Chapel with burial to following the Griffin Hill Cemetery.

Ms. Sylvia, a resident of Bayou Chicot, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at her residence.

She was a graduate from Southern University with a bachelors in elementary education as well as masters in administration and supervision.

She will be greatly missed by her son Michael Keith Causey and wife Beryl of Broken Arrow, OK; Elizabeth "Beth" Landry of Bayou Chicot; sister Kathryn Griffin Brassette of Baton Rouge; 5 grandchildren Melanie Landry-Sanders, Erin Causey-Meredith, Ryan Landry, Valerie Landry, Joel Causey; 6 great grandchildren Tyler Mills, Dylan Mills, Kali Smith, Keegan Landry, Miles Landry, and Ryland Landry. She is preceded in death by her parents Eli Zeno and Ethel Valree Johnson Griffin, brothers Sterling Griffin and Arlan Griffin.

Visitation will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 from 9AM until the time of services.

LaVille Funeral Home, 2353 East Main St., Ville Platte, LA 70586, 337-363-1100




Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LaVille Funeral Home - Ville Platte
2353 E. Main St.
Ville Platte, LA 70586
337-363-1100
