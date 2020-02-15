|
Sylvia Mykoff Goldstein
Alexandria - Sylvia Mykoff Goldstein was born December 3, 1922, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the first child born to Esther and Isaac Mykoff. Sylvia was considered a miracle baby, weighing less than 2 pounds. As a young child, she and her family moved to Alexandria, Louisiana. Sylvia was an avid bridge player for over 70 years. Her high stakes games netted her about $20.00 during this time. Later in life, Sylvia progressed to the penny slots, which she enjoyed with gusto.
Sylvia grew up working in the family shoe store (People's Shoe Store), where she developed a true love for shoes. Sylvia was an active member of Hadassah, where she served as President. She was an active member of The Jewish Temple in Alexandria, the Temple Sisterhood, B'nai Israel Congregation and past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star.
Sylvia graduated from Bolton High School and attended LSU in Baton Rouge. While at LSU, she met her husband, Sam, of 26 years. They had 3 children, Marilyn Lawver, husband Bryan, of Danville, CA., Lee Rubin, wife Pam, of Alexandria and Betsy Samuels, husband Joey, of Jackson, MS.
After the death of Sam, Sylvia married Dr. David Friefeld in 1974. David died suddenly in 1979. In May of 1982, while attending a family wedding in Memphis, Sylvia met Seyman Goldstein and married 3 short months later. They were married for 32 wonderful years, until his death in 2015.
In addition to her husbands, Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Isaac Mykoff, her brother, Leon Mykoff and her sister-in-law, Joen Pincus Mykoff. In addition to her children, Sylvia is survived by her brothers David (Joan) Mykoff of New York and Alvin Mykoff of Alexandria. Other survivors are her stepchildren, David Friefeld, Bonnie Mehio and Laurie Friefeld Davis. Her grandchildren, Adam (Missy) Rubin, Mimi (Louis) Phillips, Sandi (Chris) Francioch, Devrah (Patrick) Laake, Aaron (Morgan) Samuels, Melissa Samuels and 11 great-grandchildren. Sylvia is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family especially thanks her loving caregivers, Dell Rachel, Cyndee Warren, Danielle Wolfe, Latrice Kirk, Brenda Semien and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Jewish Temple, 2021 Turner St., Alexandria, LA. 71301 or the Institute of Southern Jewish Life, P.O. Box 16528, Jackson, MS 39236.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, at 2:00PM at Kramer Funeral Home, 2905 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA., with a service at 3:00PM. Following the service, interment at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Hwy. 28 East in Pineville. Rabbi Cantor Raina Siroty will be officiating the service and interment.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020