Sylvia Sutkiewicz Flynn
Alexandria - Sylvia Sutkiewicz Flynn, 88, of Alexandria, was born to eternal life on March 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 13, 1930 to her Lithuanian father, Lambert, and Polish mother, Loretta Sutkiewicz (nee Yeromin). Sylvia was a transplant to Louisiana from Chicago, and became the epitome of a true southern belle.
Sylvia radiated love to everyone she knew and never met a stranger. She married a marine, Albert Nelson Flynn, who predeceased her. She was a dedicated mother to her 6 children: Michael L. Flynn (Charlene), Albert P. Flynn (Ginny), Carolyn L. Craig (Billy), Robert J. Flynn and Kathleen F. Keane. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel, her granddaughter, Mary C. Keane, and her daughter-in-law, Jennie (Kennedy) Flynn. She was adored by her grandchildren, Austin, Beau, Justin, Jarrod, Sylvia, Brent, Elise and Lauriane and many great-grandchildren. Mawmaw Flynn was known to them as the best cooker.
Sylvia could work circles around anyone and is remembered by her family working into the wee hours of the night folding clothes and up at the crack of dawn cooking breakfast and ironing. She also enjoyed garage sales and thrift shops and her negotiating skills were legendary in that domain. She was a skilled gardener who especially enjoyed planting roses, hydrangeas and petunias. Sylvia was especially proud of winning the title of Mrs. Louisiana and also in her participation in plays at Little Theater directed by Jacque Kaplan, including "Guys and Dolls" and "South Pacific". Sylvia was also a talented piano player, and will be remembered for Polish polkas resonating through the house, especially entertaining at Christmas with Mogen David wine. More than her cooking, theater, and musical skills, she was the epitome of love and compassion, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.
Sylvia's Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 at noon at Palmer Chapel Memorial Presbyterian Church, 820 Williams Lake Road, Pineville, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Mary Keane Epilepsy Fund at Rush Hospital. www.marykeane.org - marykeanefund
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 13, 2019