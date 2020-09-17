Tania B. Smith
Deville - Graveside services for Tania B. Smith will be at 10AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cleveland Cemetery with Bro. Richard LaCour officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10AM, Saturday, September 19th at the cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria. Tania B.Smith, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was retired from Huey P. Long Hospital. She was preceded in death by her son, Dalton LaCaze; and mother, JoAnna Nugent Smith. Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Cecil Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends; and her dog, Patch Work. Pallbearers will be Dana Nugent, David Nugent, Damon Morris, L.C. Bourn, John McBride and Kenny Downs.