Teddy Leon Roberts
Montgomery - Services for Teddy Leon Roberts will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the chapel of Kramer of Colfax with Pastor Mark Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Colfax Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Colfax.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019, and resume from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Teddy Leon Roberts, 70, of Montgomery, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Teddy is preceded in death by his parents, Ona and Wanda Moore Roberts; and two brothers, Ronnie Roberts and Larry Roberts.
Teddy was born on August 1, 1948 in Pineville, Louisiana. He proudly served his country in the United State Navy has a Gunner Mate 3 on the USS John Paul Jones during the Vietnam War. Teddy loved to fish and was an avid collector of fishing lures. When Teddy wasn't working, he could be found out on the lake testing his newest lures. Teddy also loved baseball. Teddy always called family members after games to discuss missed calls or fantastic plays from behind. Teddy worked for Marler Ford for over 40 years as the parts manager. Throughout his career with Marler, Teddy had quite the knack for knowing part numbers without looking. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Tony Roberts; and one brother, Mark Roberts and wife, Tye. Those also left include numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Pallbearers honored to serve include Shannon DuBois, T. J. Lashley, Joshua Roberts, Anthony Roberts, Randy Tucker, and Chad Chelette.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Brown, Gerald Teddlie, Claude Jones, Edward Chelette, Bruce Rhodes, David Roberts, Johnny Wardlow, and Tommy Lashley.
The Roberts Family would like to thank Stacey Roberts and his wife, Kim, for all the love and care they showed Teddy.
Published in The Town Talk on May 31, 2019