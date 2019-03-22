|
Terrell James Moreau
Marksville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Terrell James Moreau will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dutch Voltz officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mr. Moreau, age 76, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emeric, Sr. and Mary Edwards Moreau; wife, Dianne Armand Moreau; three brothers, Emeric Moreau, Jr., Francis Moreau, Lloyd Moreau and one sister, Geraldine Moreau.
Mr. Moreau was employed as a mechanist at Dresser Industries in Tioga for many years. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Tommy Moreau (Courtney Ponthier) of Marksville; two daughters, Tammy Plauche (Robbie) of Plaucheville, Laura Carmouche (Chris) of Marksville; four grandchildren, Holly Fontenot, Alex Carmouche, Mallory Moreau, Bryce Moreau and one great grandchild on the way.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held by Father Dutch Voltz at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019