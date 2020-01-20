Services
Thomas Eugene "Tommy" Kinder

Thomas Eugene "Tommy" Kinder Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Kinder

Boyce - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Thomas Eugene Kinder will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Curtis Vance officiating.

Tommy passed away from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his mother Sara "June" Marcotte Kinder; sister, Debra K. Grant.

Tommy is survived by his father, Tillman "Gene" Kinder of Alexandria; his children, Nathan Thomas Kinder (Noelle) of Alexandria, Travis Eugene Kinder of Colorado; and their mother and his wife, Linda Kinder; four grandchildren, Joselin, Cecelia, Evangeline and Dexter Soileau - Kinder.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Harbor Hospice Care, especially Shawna Sibley, during his last few weeks of life.

To extend online condolences to the Kinder family please visit www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
