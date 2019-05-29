Services
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vick Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Vick Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Henry Dunn Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Henry Dunn Sr. Obituary
Thomas Henry Dunn, Sr.

Vick - Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Henry Dunn, Sr. will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vick Baptist Church in Vick with Brother Dobie Perkins and Brother Grady Dodge officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dunn, age 83, of Vick, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Millinee Marien Dunn; two sisters, Judy Woodson, Evelyn DeSoto; one brother, Buddy Dunn; special friends, Eddie Faye Dunn and Jackie Dunn.

During Mr. Dunn's lifetime he served in the Army. He spent many years as a volunteer cook at the senior dinner at Vick Baptist Church. He spent his life farming and gardening as well as being an avid hunter and fisherman. However, his favorite past time was visiting with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Tommy Dunn (Tammy) of Vick; two daughters, Pam LaPrarie of Vick, Susan Deann Parker (Shannon) of Deville; three step-sons, Paul Reynaud Jr. (Wilma) of Fifth Ward, Russell Reynaud of Denham Springs, Richard Raynaud of Vick; two brothers, Ronnie Dunn (Terri) of Pineville, Bill Dunn of Effie, two sisters, Rose Deloach (Lynn) of Effie, Melanie Luneau (Kenneth) of Center Point; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at Vick Baptist Church on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lamar LaPrarie, Kendall Reed, Cody Reed, Thomas Dunn, III, Adam Armand, Daniel Ward and Richard Ward.

To extend online condolences to the Dunn family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now