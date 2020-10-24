Thomas Lambert Hirchak
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Lambert Hirchak will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Rusty Rabalais and Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Thomas Lambert Hirchak, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
