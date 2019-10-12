|
Thomas Lee Petrus
Shreveport - A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Lee Petrus will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. on Tuesday. October 15, 2019, and resume from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday. October 15, 2019, in the Kramer chapel.
Tom Lee Petrus, 65, of Shreveport, passed away on October 11, 2019.
Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Rae Warner Petrus; his parents, James A. & Edith White Petrus, Sr.; sister-in-law, Martha Petrus; and one son, William (Mitch) O'Neal.
Tom was born on April 2, 1954, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a 1972 graduate of Holy Savior Menard Central High School, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Southern Methodist, Dallas, with master's degrees in voice, music and singing. Tom was a devout Catholic and loved the Roman Catholic Church. Tom sold life insurance for most of his adult life. Tom will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rhonda M. Petrus, of Shreveport, LA.; son, Tristan A. McDonald; three sisters, Sister Ann Petrus, CDP, of San Antonio, TX, Ellen Petrus Lamb and husband, Larry, and Karen Petrus Lofton, and husband, Dewey, of Walker, LA.; brothers, James A. Petrus, Jr. and wife, Frances, of Tucson, AZ., Joel W. Petrus, of Latanier, LA., twin brother, Timothy Leo Petrus, and wife, Elaine, of Fort Worth, TX., and Gregory C. Petrus and wife, Jeannie, of Natchez, LA., three grandchildren, Michelle O'Neal Butler (Kirby), William Mitchell O'Neal, and Andrew O'Neal (Lety); four great-grandchildren, Darby Butler, Della Butler, John Butler, and Liam O'Neal.
Memorials in Tom's memory can be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence in San Antonio, Texas, 515 SW 24th St, San Antonio, TX 78207.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019