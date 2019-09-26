|
Thurman Brooks Messer
Oakdale - Funeral services for Mr. Thurman Brooks Messer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Oakdale Church of Christ, with Reverends Danny Broussard and Joel Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Turkey Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Mr. Messer, 86, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his residence with his loving family by his side.
Brooks was a life long member of Oakdale Church of Christ. He was born to the union of Harvey and Mary Messer and in 1954 met and married the love of his life, Irma Clark. After serving his country in the United States Army, he continued his career as a sawmill worker for over fifty years, beginning at Longleaf Sawmill and ending it in 2002 with Temple-Inland. He was known in the sawmill world as "Big Man." During his retirement years, Brooks enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, traveling and enjoying his favorite dog, Rosie. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Aline Messer; his parents, George and Mary Messer and two sisters, Marie Townson and Theda Rhames.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his three daughters, Kay Randolph and her husband, Bill, of Oakdale, Cindy Carpenter and her husband, Gary, of Oakdale and Patricia Messer, of Oakdale; one sister, Shirley Edwards, of Orange, TX; two grandchildren, Jake Carpenter of Mandeville and Hannah Carpenter Reed and her husband, Jesse, of Oakdale.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are, Jake Carpenter, Greg Clark, Kevin Clark, Paul Johnson, Jesse Reed and Derrick Thrasher and Milton Clark.
Friends may call at the Rush Chapel, Oakdale, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Visitation will resume at Oakdale Church of Christ, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Town Talk from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019