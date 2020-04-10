|
|
Timothy Humphrey Graham
Sewanee - Timothy Humphrey Graham, age 66, of Sewanee, died on April 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Fayetteville, N.C., on February 9, 1954, to Horace Greely and Wilhelmina Horne Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He received a B.A. from Wake Forest University and an M.A. from Middle Tennessee State University. After graduate school, he was employed as a guidance counselor at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn., and he later worked as a fund-raising consultant for Holliman Associates. From 1995 to 2017, he was director of development at St. Andrew's-Sewanee School.
He was involved with many local Sewanee nonprofits, including Otey Memorial Parish, the Rotary Club, Folks at Home, Housing Sewanee, the Sewanee Community Chest and Friends of the South Cumberland. He also served as a Boy Scout leader.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janet; daughter, Laura Beth (Jeff) Matthews of Alexandria; son, David Nickles Graham of Alexandria; grandsons, Elliot Graham, Graham Matthews and George Matthews; brother, Horace (Carolyn) Graham; uncle, David (Martha) Graham; sister-in-law, Karen (Davis) Buckner; niece, Mary Alice (Mark) Owens; and nephews, Craig Graham, Ben (Julie) Buckner, Bob (Alison) Buckner and Mark (Kristin Davis) Buckner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or Sewanee Community Chest, P.O. Box 99, Sewanee, TN 37375 or http://sewaneecivic.org/.
A private family service was held outdoors on Friday, April 10. A community service and reception will be held at a future date.
