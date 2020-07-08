Pastor Timothy Wayne Paul



Homegoing Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Family Church 312 Hunter St. Pineville, La. 71360 with Senior Pastor/Dr. Joshua Joy Dara, Sr. officiating. Pastor Timothy departed this earthly life on Thursday, July 2, 2020.



Walk through visitation and Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until 10:30 a.m.



Final resting place will be in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Fort Polk/Leesville, Louisiana, Monday, July 13, 2020 under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home.



Pastor Timothy was a faithful and joyful member of the Zion Hill Family Church Ministerial Team and the Director of the Bereavement Ministry working along with his wife. He lived the life he preached. He loved God. He always kept a smile on his face. He always was willing to do whatever was asked of him.



He was the former Pastor of God's Anointed Faith in Alexandria, La. He also was the owner of Tim's Carwash and Detail Center.



Family members that preceded him in death: his mother, Mary Bell Semoine Paul, Father: Joseph Leo Citizen, Stepfather: George Hardin Paul



Those who will forever cherish his memories are: His loving wife: Associate Pastor Tylar Reed Paul, 3 sons: Thaddaeus W. Paul, Stephen S. Paul, Eric Elmore, (2) Brothers: Joseph Leo Citizen, Jr. (Stephanie) and Hilton Bellard (Vanessa), (3) Sisters: Melissa Vital (Scott), Judy Mallery (Tony) and Yolanda Dumas (David), (1) Aunt: Joyce May Jennings, Stepmother: Dennie Citizen, Spiritual Brother: James Pollard. Jr. (Christa), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, sisters-in-laws, and brothers-in-laws.



Social distance along with all CDC guidelines will be enforced.









